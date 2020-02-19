PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the meeting of the federal cabinet on Thursday to review the political and economic situation of the country, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet will meet at 2:00 pm at the PM House with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair on Thursday to discuss a 16-point agenda.

The cabinet will give approval for the appointment of Security and Exchange Companies (SECP) commissioner, according to the 4-point agenda of the forthcoming meeting of federal cabinet issued by govt.

The review report of the fiscal budget for the year 2019-2020 will be presented in the meeting, while Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood will brief cabinet over the National Education Policy plan.

Sources said the federal cabinet would also take up issues related to price hikes, inflation and common public centric issues such as the Ehsaas programme, gas pricing and electric power bills.

In the last cabinet meeting, the govt approved setting the price of 20 kilograms flour sack at Rs805 and sugar rate at Rs70 per kilogram, whereas, cooking oil will be available at Rs175 per kilogram at utility stores across the country. The stores will also give Rs15-20 discount on pulses.

The Prime Minister addressed the attendees stating that the general public was already under duress due to the rising rate of inflation in the country and more weight cannot be added to their burden.

Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected proposed gas and electricity price hikes.

Major decisions were also undertaken in the meeting, perhaps the biggest being the formal approval of a Rs 15 billion ‘relief package’ for the impoverished and middle-class citizenry of Pakistan.

Another decision undertaken in the meeting was with regards to lentils where the cabinet agreed to end duty fee on lentil imports. The decision will impact lentil prices across the country and help bring them down significantly.

Under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, the government will release loans to youth for opening 50,000 mini utility stores where essential commodities will be sold on government-prescribed rates.

