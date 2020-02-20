PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet today (Thursday) to discuss 16-point agenda, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet will meet at 2:00 pm at the PM House with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

According to the agenda issued by the government, the cabinet will be taken into confidence over recent MoUs signed, during Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan.

Sources said the federal cabinet would also take up issues related to price hikes, inflation and common public centric issues such as the Ehsaas programme, gas pricing and electric power bills.

The matter of regulatory duty on the pulses is also on the agenda of the federal cabinet meeting.

One time approval to import pesticide from India is also expected to be approved while constitution of national commission for the child rights is also on the agenda of the federal cabinet.

Read more: PM Imran Khan halts approval of exorbitant Hajj packages

The cabinet will give approval for the appointment of Security and Exchange Companies (SECP) commissioner.

The review report of the fiscal budget for the year 2019-2020 will be presented in the meeting, while Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood will brief cabinet over the National Education Policy plan.

In the last cabinet meeting, the govt had approved setting the price of 20 kilograms flour sack at Rs805 and sugar rate at Rs70 per kilogram, whereas, cooking oil will be available at Rs175 per kilogram at utility stores across the country. The stores will also give Rs15-20 discount on pulses.

Comments

comments