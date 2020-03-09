PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a federal cabinet tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss 11-point agenda, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet will meet at 2:00 pm at the PM House with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

According to the agenda of the federal cabinet meeting, the power division will brief cabinet about the procedure of electricity prices. One time approval to import pesticide from India is also expected to be approved.

The cabinet will give approval for the appointment of Security and Exchange Companies (SECP) chairman while the decision to increase job quota for grade 1-15 employees (Islamabad domiciles) is also a part of the agenda.

Sources said the cabinet will give approval for the appointment of Karachi Port and Trust General Manager Admin, while the meeting will also approve the appointment of Pakistan Halal Authority.

The cabinet will endorse the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

In the last federal cabinet meeting, the govt approved the appointment of the new Pakistan International Airline (PIA) chairman.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister (PM) House with PM Imran Khan in the chair to discuss 13-point agenda.

The meeting discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country. Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza briefed the meeting about the arrangements put in place to deal with the coronavirus cases.

The cabinet was also briefed over the price of electricity bills and power supply matters while the meeting once again postponed the matter of bringing chemical from India.

