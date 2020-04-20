PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the cabinet meeting, which will be chaired by PM Imran Khan, will discuss the five-point agenda.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the federal cabinet will approve the exemption of sales tax for the construction industry, while the meeting will give go-ahead for the restructuring of the national commission on minorities.

Sources said the approval of recommendations regarding the restructuring of competitive commission is also included in the cabinet agenda.

The meeting will also discuss the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The federal cabinet in its previous meeting had approved extension in the countrywide lockdown for two more weeks in order to stop the spread of coronavirus cases.

The cabinet allowed to extend lockdown until April 28 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, while Briefing media, said the forum reviewed and discussed various important issues.

She said in order to control inflation in the country and to ensure an uninterrupted supply of items of daily use, an ordinance is being brought.

The cabinet members recommended strict punishments to be included in the proposed legislation against hoarders and smugglers, she added.

Comments

comments