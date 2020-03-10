PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting today to discuss 11-point agenda, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet will meet at 2:00 pm at the PM House with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

According to the agenda of the federal cabinet meeting, the power division will brief cabinet about the procedure of electricity prices, whereas, one-time approval to import pesticide from India is also expected to be approved.

The cabinet will give approval for the appointment of Security and Exchange Companies (SECP) chairman while the decision to increase job quota for grade 1-15 employees (Islamabad domiciles) is also a part of the agenda.

Sources said the cabinet will give approval for the appointment of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) General Manager Admin. The meeting will also greenlight the appointment of Pakistan Halal Authority Director-General.

The cabinet will endorse decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday vowed the government will not increase the prices of electricity and gas at any cost.

Addressing a public gathering after inauguration of Ehsas Kafalat Programme at Ghalanai in district Mohmand on Monday, the prime minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) govt was taking all measures to reduce prices and provide relief to masses.

PM Imran said that govt will not put a burden on masses and industrial sector anymore.

