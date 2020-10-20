PM Imran Khan chairs federal cabinet session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired the session of the federal cabinet for reviewing the political, economic and security situation of the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet members will review the government steps for elimination of inflation, whereas, the session’s participants will be apprised about the latest situation of wheat and sugar imports.

PM Imran Khan will take the cabinet member into confidence over the responsibilities assigned to Tiger Force. A briefing will be given to cabinet members over the spread of novel coronavirus and steps being taken by the health authorities to curb it.

It is likely that the cabinet will give approval to the constitution of a temporary management committee for Gun and Country Club. Moreover, the members will approve the decisions taken by the institutional reforms committee on October 7.

The appointment of the chief executive officer (CEO) of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company will be given in the meeting. The cabinet will also approve the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) taken on October 14.

