PM likely to summon special session of federal cabinet: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to summon a special session of the federal cabinet on Thursday (tomorrow), citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that the cabinet division has been directed to summon a session of the federal cabinet. The time and agenda of the forthcoming session will be released until Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan urged the public to ensure observance of preventive and safety measures on the occasion of upcoming Eidul Fitr.

Read: PM appeals to medical workers to register with Covid-19 Telehealth Portal

Speaking to his adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan who called on him at the PM Office, he said the government is working out a future strategy in view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis so as to be able to face any situation and provide relief to the masses.

Prime Minister Khan hailed the positive response of the international community and investors to Sukuk bonds, which he said exhibits their trust in the government. He further said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is determined to strengthening and operationalising national institutions, for which the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has a pivotal role.

Babar Awan presented a plan for training of young parliamentarians to the premier, saying it is aimed at harnessing their capabilities for legislation so that they can play an effective role in lawmaking activities.

Comments

comments