PM Imran Khan felicitates Turkish president on 96th Republic Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a letter to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has felicitated the people and Turkish government on the occasion of 96th Republic Day of Turkey, ARY News reported.

In his letter to Turkish President Erdogan, the Prime Minister conveyed sincerest and heartfelt felicitations to the people and the Government of Turkey.

“This historic day symbolizes the courage of the Turkish nation against the forces of colonization and its subsequent march on the path to development and prosperity. The valiant stance of Turkish people inspired millions around the globe”, stated the Prime Minister.

The premier further stated that “It was a matter of great pride for Pakistan that during this period, our forefathers stood beside our Turkish brethren which has helped in nurturing a deep-rooted friendship based on history, faith and culture”.

“Pakistan considers Turkey as a dear brother and a close friend. We look forward to further deepen the historic bond between the two countries for the mutual benefit of our people and for the peace and prosperity for our respective region,” further stated the PM Imran.

