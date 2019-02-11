‘Don’t miss the boat’: PM urges foreigners to invest in Pakistan

DUBAI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged foreigners to benefit from investment opportunities being offered by Pakistan.

“The potential of Pakistan & its people has been the driving factor in my political journey. To all those parties looking at Pakistan today as it begins it’s uphill journey, my message from the #WorldGovernmentSummit is: this is the time to invest in Pakistan, don’t miss the boat,” the premier tweeted hours after his address to the summit.

Addressing the World Government Summit hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday evening, PM Khan said that no country can make progress and development without eliminating corruption.

He said that he wanted to see Pakistan among the developed countries in the world.

“His government was trying to transform Pakistan into a Madina-like state,” said the PM, vowing to uphold rule of law in the country.

Giving the example of China, the prime minister said that Beijing had brought its 700 million population out of poverty withing 30 years. He said his government also believes in investing in human capital to uplift common man.

PM Khan said that his government was bringing reforms in every sector to develop the country. He said that they were focusing on ease of doing business, facilitating investors and making changes in tax regimes to felicitate the business community.

He also urged the business community to take advantage of business friendly policies in the country.

