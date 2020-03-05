PM Imran seeks public cooperation to identify gas, power theft

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday asked the masses to come forward and identify those involved in gas and power theft in order to improve issues faced by the power sector, ARY NEWS reported.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review progress in the performance of the state owned institutions.

A report on administrative reforms made in the petroleum and power ministries were tabled during the meeting and briefing was given on overall performance and measures taken to improve revenue generation from them.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that the government was taking measures on emergency basis to resolve issues faced by the power sector. “We inherited severe administrative and financial issues but despite of it, we are committed to put less burden on the masses,” Imran Khan said.

The prime minster directed the authorities to take the masses into confidence over the government’s efforts via awareness campaigns.

He also called for strict action against those involved in power and gas theft and said that masses would have to play their role in identifying such people.

The prime minister was also briefed over reforms in the sector to which he said that it was necessary to acquire services of best professionals to improve the working. “We need to utilize our best available human resource to overcome our issues,” he said.

Read more: Federal cabinet decides in principle not to raise electricity, gas rates

The federal power division on Wednesday announced to launch crackdown on 50 major power defaulters across the country.

According to a power division’s spokesman, a list of the top 50 defaulters is prepared and all power distribution companies are directed to take action against them.

“Orders have been conveyed to disconnect their power connection unless they start paying the dues,” he said adding that the measure would improve revenue collection from the sector.

Comments

comments