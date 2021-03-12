PM Imran Khan directs against increasing gas prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review prices of essential commodities besides also directing against increasing prices of gas in the country for the next few months, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister chaired the meeting to bring down the prices of essential commodities which was also attended by federal ministers including Khurso Bakhtiyar, Hafeez Shaikh, Hammad Azhar, Fakhar Imam, Umar Ayub, Asad Umar, Nadeem Babar, Waqar Masood, Tabish Gohar, federal secretaries and other officials.

The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of flour, sugar and other essential commodities and mulled over measures to bring down their prices.

The meeting also reviewed the prices of gas and petroleum products in the country as Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities to ensure that gas prices should be increased after his special assistant on petroleum said that the gas prices were last approved in July 2019.

“The gas prices should not be increased for the next few months,” he said while rejecting Ogra’s proposal for an increase in the prices by six to seven percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified a reduction in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices for the month of February on March 06.

A notification has been released by the authority in this regards for the price cut of $0.02 per MMBTU for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) and $0.02 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The price of LNG on the Sui Northern system set up to $9.59 per MMBtu and $9.31 for the Sui Southern system.

