PM Imran Khan to visit Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday to attend the National Day celebrations of the region, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, Imran Khan would also address a ceremony during his visit to be attended by the Governor Gilgit Baltistan and interim chief minister of the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election schedule for the Gilgit Baltistan region was announced in September this year.

The caretaker chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Mir Afzal Khan, announced that the elections for the legislative assembly will be organised on November 15.

Caretaker CM Mir Afzal Khan said in a statement that all preparations for the organisation of polls for GB Legislative Assembly were completed and the authorities will ensure measures to hold a transparent election.

He said that security forces will be deployed during the polls, whereas, army troops will also be summoned if required.

