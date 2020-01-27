ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday the government will push ahead with its agenda of ensuring progress and prosperity of people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, she said Prime Minister Khan is arriving in the metropolis, bringing good news for the youth.

She said the premier will distribute cheques among the youth of Sindh to rid them of disappointment under Kamyab Jawan Program.

مسائل اور محرومیوں کے شکار سندھ کیلئے وزیر اعظم عمران خان خوشخبری بن کر کراچی آ رہے ہیں ۔ وہ سندھ کے نوجوانوں کو مایوسیوں سے نجات دلانے کیلئے کامیاب جوان پروگرام کے تحت چیک تقسیم کریں گے ۔ یہ پروگرام سندھی نوجوانوں کے خوابوں کی تعبیر کی جانب اہم قدم ثابت ہو گا ۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 27, 2020



This program will prove to be an important step toward materialisation of the dreams of the youth of Sindh.

The Special Assistant said the progress of the youth of Sindh is tantamount to strengthening the federation.

She said youth is our precious asset and empowering them is the vision of the prime minister. She added these initiatives are imperative to create opportunities for the youth to move forward, make them a partner in the process of development, and to accelerate the economic progress.

Ms Awan said those who wanted to create political chaos have got disappointed.

She said the political opponents, who were trying to present democratic differences as conspiracy, should rest informed that the government is not only strong with the support of the allies but the differences have also been resolved in a democratic way.

