PM says ‘govt to utilise income from its properties for public welfare’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the present government will utilise income from the state-owned properties for the welfare of masses, ARY News reported.

He announced that the income generated from the government-owned properties will be spent on employment and improvement in economic purposes.

The premier made the announcement while chairing a high-level session held to get a briefing on utilising Punjab’s government land for public welfare projects.

The session was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, federal law minister Farogh Naseem, Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, Punjab’s law minister Raja Basharat, provincial chief secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and other senior officers.

A briefing was given to PM Khan over the government properties under the supervision of Punjab Cooperative Board For Liquidation (PCBL).

The officials apprised PM Khan that PCBL owned 293 properties, whereas, 98 properties including agriculture, commercial and residential sites are available for auction which worth trillions. The officials detailed that the cases are under proceeding in different courts regarding the other properties. The provincial board retrieved the properties by the new administration of PBCL within six months.

PM Khan said that a bigger share of the economy and resources is spent on the payment of foreign loans. He termed it criminal negligence by the previous government for not utilising the state-owned properties for public welfare.

He directed PBCL and law ministers to take all the necessary steps. The premier said that difficult decisions are crucial for the betterment in the national economy and the steps are bringing positive results now. He added that the government will have to increase efforts for further improvements in the economy besides providing relief to the nationals.

