Govt pushing ahead with reform agenda, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday the government is pushing ahead with its ambitious reform agenda.

Chairing a meeting of PTI spokespersons in the federal capital, he said the incumbent government’s economic policies helped cut down the current account deficit by a massive 32 per cent.

Prime Minister Khan said the trade deficit has been brought down to $7 billion from $13 billion.

In a veiled reference to the JUI-F’s Azadi March, he said he was alive to the fact that “the corrupt mafia” will take to the streets against the government.

The prime minister said the country will continue progressing leaps and bounds, adding that his government’s victory would bring down the curtain on various parties’ politics.

Earlier today, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said foreign direct investment increased by 137 per cent due to prudent policies of the government.

Highlighting the achievement of the PTI government on the economic front, Hammad Azhar said the current account deficit in the first quarter of the current fiscal year has decreased by 65 percent, fiscal deficit declined by 50 percent, primary budget balance noted a surplus of 385 billion rupees, foreign investment of 350 million dollars came to Pakistan, and foreign exchange reserves witnessed an increase of 650 million dollars.

The minister said collection of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased and tax base enhanced by 55 percent and growing circular debt brought down from 38 billion to 12 billion rupees per month.

