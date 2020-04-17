ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed his condolences with the Pakistanis living abroad who have fallen victim to the COVID-19, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan in a Tweet said, “Many died while serving in the frontline of the global war against COVID19. My condolences and prayers go their families.”

“My prayers also for early recovery of those still battling COVID19. You are all in our prayers,” he added.

I am saddened by the news of the death of countless Pakistanis living & working abroad who have fallen victim to the COVID19. Many died while serving in the frontline of the global war against COVID19. My condolences & prayers go their families. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 17, 2020

PM further stated that his prayers are with people who are still battling the deadly virus.

“We can never forget all of you far away from Pak who continue to do us proud and are our greatest asset, playing a critical role in Pak’s development through remittances & charity work,” the prime minister added.

Comments

comments