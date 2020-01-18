PM Imran Khan hails local hero who saved 100 people stuck in snow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday hailed Quetta local, Suleman Khan who saved more than 100 people stuck in extreme cold and snow and guided them to safety, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and lauded the selfless efforts of the young man who took it upon himself to help people stranded in snow, braving harsh weather.

The young man, Suleman Khan from the Kachlak area in Quetta has become a local hero after he saved the people from possible hypothermia and other unforeseen circumstances.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “The whole nation is proud of Suleman Khan who showed great courage and selflessness to help people stranded in the snow.”

Large swathes of the country continued to experience an intense spell of cold wave over the past 24 hours with temperatures falling as low as minus 13 degrees Celsius in parts of Balochistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Quetta shivered at record low temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius and Ziarat minus 13 degrees Celsius.

Whereas, Zhob experienced as low a temperatures as minus two degrees Celsius while Dalbadin minus 3 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office said various parts of the province will continue to reel under the biting cold with overcast skies.

