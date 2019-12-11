PM Imran Khan hails return of Test cricket to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcomed the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to the officials of the Sri Lankan cricket team, who called on him in Islamabad.

PM Khan while welcoming the Sri Lankan cricket team to Pakistan said the revival of Test cricket with Sri Lanka in the country was a matter of happiness.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also welcomed the return of Test cricket in the wake of the arrival of Sri Lankan cricket team.

“We are thankful to Sri Lankan players and their management for coming to Pakistan to play a test series. Pakistanis are great lovers of sports especially cricket and the fans will enjoy the best play of cricket and a positive message will be given to the world,” he said in a statement.

It must be noted that Pakistan today hosted a Test match after a gap of 10 years.

Comments

comments