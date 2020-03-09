ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has on Monday hailed the successful operation of the armed forces against terrorists in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement, PM Imran khan hailed the courage and bravery of Colonel Mujeeb-ur-Rehman who embraced martyrdom during the operation to foil the sordid designs of the terrorists. He also prayed for the departed soul of Colonel Mujeeb-ur-Rehman.

The prime minister said the entire nation acknowledges the sacrifices of the armed forces and security institutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also said it is the outcome of the unprecedented sacrifices of the security forces that terrorism has been eradicated and the lit of peace stands alighted.

Earlier in the day, security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district and foiled terrorist activity, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, two high profile terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), while Colonel Mujeebur Rehman of the Pakistan Army had embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists.

The martyred officer hails from Bunji in District Astore of Gilgit Baltistan and left behind a widow, three sons and a daughter.

