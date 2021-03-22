ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is self-isolating after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, took to Twitter on Monday to send out an advice to the country’s youth.

Quoting mystic Sufi poet Jalaluddin Rumi, Prime Minister Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle: “A truly free, liberated & rich human being is one who’s soul is priceless – beyond any material price. Dedicated to the youth of Pakistan.”

Quoting Rumi’s saying, Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI has given a thought-provoking advice to the youth of Pakistan. He states that a soul beyond any material price is the real key to truly free, liberated and rich human being.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/VnLEm7xJId — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 22, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi tested positive for the coronavirus the other day. The prime minister tested Covid-19 positives two days after receiving the vaccine, triggering a debate on the effectiveness of the jab.

“PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home,” Dr Faisal Sultan, the premier’s Special Assistant on Health, announced in a Twitter statement the other day. Hours later, PTI leaders confirmed that Bushra Bibi has also contracted the virus.

