Special attention should be given to homeless people: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the government representatives to give special attention to the homeless people, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan gave the instruction during a high-level meeting of the media strategy committee which was attended by Shafqat Mahmood, Babar Awan, Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, Moeed Yusuf, Shahzad Akbar and Faisal Javed Khan.

The premier directed the government representatives to make special arrangements for the needy people at shelter houses amid extremely cold weather conditions. He ordered the provision of food and shelter to the needy people.

During the meeting, PM Khan was briefed over the government’s vision for 2020 and details of welfare schemes for public relief. PM has decided to initiate an organised welfare programme in January.

Earlier on January 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited makeshift shelter homes in Islamabad aimed at providing living space to the homeless people in the winter season and inquired about the condition of the people living there.

Speaking at the occasion, the prime minister applauded the facilities given to the people living in shelter homes and said that it was good to see heaters working in it.

The prime minister also interacted with those living there and asked as to from where they come to the capital for acquiring labour jobs?

“How is the current situation and are you people getting daily work?” asked the prime minister. He assured that the labourers would soon be able to get better wages for their efforts.

The prime minister also scrutinized the record of those living at the shelter homes.

In line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered for setting up temporary homes across the province on Monday.

The chief minister directed authorities to establish temporary shelter homes in those districts where there were no permanent shelter homes.

He said that protecting homeless people from extreme weather was a responsibility of the state. He directed concerned officers to sent reports to the CM Office after setting up the temporary shelter homes.

