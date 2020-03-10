PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of seven housing projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of seven housing projects for the construction of 20,000 houses on Wednesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The housing projects initiated by the Ministry of Housing and Works led by Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema will be completed at the cost of Rs100 billion.

According to details, six projects will be run under the supervision of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundations and one project is related to Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation.

Read: 2020 is the year of jobs and progress for Pakistanis: PM Imran Khan

Under the projects, the housing authority has launched plans for providing low-cost houses besides giving financing facilities through banks.

The government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched a series of housing projects in the country to fulfil the needs of nationals to get their own homes. In July last year, PM Imran Khan had highlighted that the country is facing a shortage of 12.5 million housing units.

On March 3, the premier had declared 2020 as the year of employment and jobs of Pakistanis as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government finalised further plans to provide relief to the nationals.

Read: Chinese company to build 20,000 houses in Punjab under PM housing project

PM Imran Khan, while addressing an event for distributing interest-free loans under PM’s Low-Cost Housing Scheme, said that the federal government launched many projects for the uplift of needy people besides launching three mega housing projects that will also generate job opportunities for the nationals.

He congratulated the housing minister Tariq Bashir Cheema for providing opportunities to the deserved segments of the country to construct their own houses.

“Salaried persons will get relief for constructing their own houses under the housing schemes launched by the federal government. A developed society has always prioritised to support its weak segment and moving towards the construction of low-cost houses by welfare institution is a major step.”

Read: Construction of units under PM’s low-cost housing scheme begins

In February, the construction of houses under Prime Minister’s Low-cost housing scheme had commenced under Micro Housing Loan scheme launched by the federal government to hand over houses to the deserving persons on easy conditions and reasonable rates.

The prime minister’s low-cost housing scheme is receiving an overwhelming response from the masses as the government aims to provide five million houses to the homeless people of the country.

Comments

comments