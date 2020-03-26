Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Another commitment fulfilled’: PM Imran launches ‘ICT City App’

and
PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his government fulfilled another commitment by launching the ICT City App that brings the government directly to people’s doorstep and all city departments together.

“This has become even more critical during this time of COVID 19 pandemic,” he said in a series of tweets.

As many as 43 different services are being provided online, including e-policing, emergency services, NIC, domiciles, passports, arms licenses, vehicle registration, token tax payments, birth & death certificates & other services, the premier said.

Read More: PM Imran lauds China’s support in fight against COVID-19

He detailed the app will also allow rapid response by the administration to shortages of goods including vital medical supplies.

“This will end inconvenience caused to citizens having to wait in long queues and numerous trips to govt offices,” PM Khan said.

“After a trial period in Islamabad we will introduce this service in other cities as well.”

Read More: PM Imran Khan announces multi-billion package amid coronavirus pandemic 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sindh govt fully prepared to deal with coronavirus emergency situation: Saeed Ghani

Pakistan

Asad Umar replaces Hafeez Shaikh as head of cabinet’s energy committee

Pakistan

Karachi airport presents deserted look as coronavirus affects flight operations

Business

OGRA sends notices to companies over LPG tanker fire incident


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close