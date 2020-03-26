‘Another commitment fulfilled’: PM Imran launches ‘ICT City App’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his government fulfilled another commitment by launching the ICT City App that brings the government directly to people’s doorstep and all city departments together.

“This has become even more critical during this time of COVID 19 pandemic,” he said in a series of tweets.

Incldng e-policing, emergency services, NIC, domiciles, passports, arms licenses, vehicle registration, token tax payments, birth & death certificates & other services. App will also allow rapid response by the Administration to shortages of goods incldng vital medical supplies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 26, 2020

As many as 43 different services are being provided online, including e-policing, emergency services, NIC, domiciles, passports, arms licenses, vehicle registration, token tax payments, birth & death certificates & other services, the premier said.

He detailed the app will also allow rapid response by the administration to shortages of goods including vital medical supplies.

“This will end inconvenience caused to citizens having to wait in long queues and numerous trips to govt offices,” PM Khan said.

“After a trial period in Islamabad we will introduce this service in other cities as well.”

