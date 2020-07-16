Interior minister calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday where they discussed the matters related to the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the forthcoming festival of Eidul Azha, ARY News reported.

Ijaz Shah apprised the premier regarding his recent visits to the provincial capitals of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to review the arrangements for ensuring the SOPs’ implementation during Eidul Azha.

He also briefed PM Khan about his meetings with the provincial officials in Lahore and Peshawar besides informing his scheduled visits to Quetta and Karachi.

During the meeting, they have also exchanged views on the arrangements for maintaining the law and order situation during the month of Muharram.

PM Imran Khan appreciated the interior ministry’s arrangements to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic during Eidul Azha.

