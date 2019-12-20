ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a preparatory meeting for the forthcoming 41st meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) in Islamabad on Friday.

The meeting also reviewed implementation status of various decisions made during past meetings of CCI.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah complained about the delay in summoning CCI meetings and put forth suggestions for holding meetings of the council on a weekly basis.

Talking about the issues of Sindh he would raise in the CCI meet, the chief minister said under Article 158 of the constitution, the people of the province from where natural oil and gas are produced have first and foremost right to use them.

“I have to establish it in the CCI,” he said and added the other issues include recovery of Rs7 billion the federal government had deducted at source in 2016, the permission for installation of power plant on CJ Link Canal was illegal and unconstitutional for which he has to talk in the CCI.

He added that work on Jamshoro-Sehwan road was going on at snail pace though his government has paid 50 percent of its cost some two and half years ago to the federal government.

