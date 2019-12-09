ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the country’s first National Science and Technology Park in Islamabad today.

In a tweet, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Pakistan’s first Technology Special Economic Zone and Technology Park at Nust today.”

Fawad Chaudhry also said that the initiative is a combination of industry and researchers that turned the world around.

“The coming ten years will be bright years for Pakistan’s science and technology,” the minister said.

آج وزیر اعظم پاکستان عمران خان NUST میں پہلے ٹیکنالوجی سپیشل اکنامک زون اور ٹیکنالوجی پارک کا افتتاح کریں گے، انڈسٹری اور ریسرچرز کا امتزاج ہی ہے جس نے دینا بدلی انشااللہ آنے والے دس سال پاکستان کے سائنس اور ٹیکنالوجی کے سب سسے درخشندہ سال ہوں گے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 9, 2019

Earlier, on Dec 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched ‘Digital Pakistan’ programme, an initiative aimed at introducing the latest technologies for public welfare.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony held at PM Office in Islamabad, the premier had said ‘Digital Pakistan’ campaign is a part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s digitisation programme aimed at introducing the latest technologies for public welfare.

“I was also an overseas Pakistani when i was studying abroad at university. Half of the year I played cricket abroad and the rest of the half-year in Pakistan. So I have a complete idea of overseas Pakistanis as in what is the motivation behind moving out,” he added.

