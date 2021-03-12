JHELUM: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated Al-Qadir University in Jhelum, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PM Imran said that no nation can make progress without education. The prime minister said that they wanted to set up the university on the pattern of Egypt’s Jamia Al-Azhar.

Highlighting the importance of education, PM Imran said that they will make Al-Qadir University a role model for the youth. On the occasion, he planted a sapling in the university under the tree plantation campaign.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university is established for the promotion of Seerat-un-Nabi (peace be upon him] and the teachings of Sufi saints.

Earlier on February 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan had convened a session on equipping academia with advanced technology and enhancing skilled-education prospects wherein the federal education minister held a briefing on reforms introduced by the incumbent government in the education sector.

The session also deliberated at length on how remote classes in the times of pandemic had fared in the country and the steps the ministry took to diminish the hurdles faced and reported.

