ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the “Kamyab Jawan Programme” for the welfare of youth across the country.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Kamyab Jawan Programme, PM Imran Khan said that Rs100 billion has been allocated for Kamyab Jawan Programme, adding that the program will provide loans to youth for their business ventures.

“Youth are the future of Pakistan and our destiny depends on them. PTI government strongly believes in merit and transparency,” said PM Imran, adding that the Kamyab Jawan program is the program of merit.

The premier said that only those nations move forward in the world that follows the rule of merit.

The Prime Minister said the main reason for demise of Muslims in the world was the adoption of monarchy and not giving democratic rights to their society.

The Prime Minister urged the youth to read about the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as he is a role model for the whole world.

The Prime Minister congratulated all stakeholders for launching the first phase of the program for youth of the country.

Highlights of Kamyab Jawan Programme:

The Kamyab Jawan Youth program comprises two categories: In the first category, the youth will be provided with loans from 100,000 to 500,000 rupees to start their business whilst in the second category, the youth will be provided with loans from 500,000 to five million rupees.

The youth are being provided with loans under three categories. It is anticipated that the program will benefit one million youth.

200 feasibilities have also been made available online to help assist the youth in working on business ideas.

A quota of 25 percent has been allocated for women to increase their share in the national economy. Kamyab Jawan program has been prepared under the National Youth Development Framework.

The program will help cope with unemployment and poverty.

An integrated system has been developed for transparent and modern scrutiny of applications.

Past governments neglected youth, says Usman Dar

Earlier, briefing media about the program in Islamabad, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said governments in past neglected youth of the country.

Dar said the youth of the country supported Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the 2018 General Elections, which helped us to form the government. “We are paying special attention to uplift youth of the country.”

Terming the establishment of the first Youth Council, as a step to autonomous the youth of the country, the SAPM said the council will represent the youth of the country at the international level.

Comments

comments