PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the ruling PTI’s much-awaited flagship project, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) this afternoon.

He along with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will be inaugurating the BRT at Chamkani Depot at 3pm. The inaugural ceremony is likely to be attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and other government officials.

The KP chief minister earlier this week announced at a news conference that all the arrangements for the inauguration of the project, which he termed a gift from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for the people of Peshawar, have been finalised.

The BRT built at a cost of around Rs70 billion will bring about a revolution in the provincial capital’s transport system as approximately 340,000 common people will enjoy safe, comfortable and affordable travel in luxury buses on a daily basis.

The BRT is a 27.5 kilometer-long main corridor track with 31 stations, besides seven feeder routes of a total of 62 kilometers with 146 stops to facilitate hundreds of thousands of passengers every day.

Work on the bus project was launched in Oct 2017 by the then chief minister, Pervez Khattak, who set six months deadline for its completion at a cost of Rs49 billion. However, the project suffered delays due to the frequent design changes and other issues, pushing up the project cost.

