Prime Minister Imran Khan has lamented that eight million people in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been put in open prison by Indian forces since Delhi’s Aug 5 move of annexing the disputed territory.

Giving an interview to Al-Jazeera, PM Imran Khan said that when he became the country’s prime minister, he extended a hand of friendship towards India, but India took it lightly and revoked the special status of Kashmir last year in August.

“Indian is being ruled by an extremist government. It is a Hindu supremacist government inspired by the ideology of the Nazis,” he added.

He has once again warned the world of serious implications of breakout of any conflict between Pakistan and India over the disputed region of Kashmir.

In response to a question about whether he thinks Western countries abandoned Pakistan on the issue of occupied Kashmir, He said, “The reason why the world is not responding over Kashmir issue because countries worrying about their commercial interests. They look upon India as a huge market and ignoring such a huge travesty of justice in Kashmir.”

The prime minister Imran Khan further said that Pakistan raised Kashmir issue at UNSC and will not keep silent and continue raising voice for the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir who have been demanding their right to self-determination.

Covid-19

Commenting over Pakistan’s efforts in tackling coronavirus, the premier said that Pakistan made “difficult and very best decision” by not imposing complete lockdown in the country like and sealed virus hotspots under smart lockdown.

“We went for a smart lockdown to control the pandemic and protect the vulnerable segments of the society from its impacts.”

‘Pakistan put on right track’

Reaffirming the government’s stance against corruption, Imran Khan said this is the first time that the powerful are being held accountable.

“Pakistan has been put in the right direction over the last two years,” he said and added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government introduced economic reforms, health insurance, Sehat cards and facilitated the businesses.

Afghan peace process

When asked about the Afghan peace process, PM Imran said there is only one country India which does not want to see peace in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan tried its best to get the Taliban and the Afghan government on the table of negotiations. We have reached close to peace and political reconciliation. This is a miracle that this is happening in Afghanistan and we pray this happens.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that both civilian government and the military have the most harmonious relationship are on the same page.

“Pakistan Army is standing together with the government’s policies be it related to India or Afghanistan,” he concluded.

