PM Khan thanks Iranian Supreme Leader for support on Kashmir issue

TEHRAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held a meeting with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and thanked him for extending support to the people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are struggling for their right to self-determination.

Talking to the Iranian Supreme Leader, he said the Muslim Ummah is facing numerous challenges internally and from the outside.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at Tehran.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the Supreme Leader for support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir for their right of self-determination.#PMIKForPeace pic.twitter.com/Xc1mn6Nr4H — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) October 13, 2019

Prime Minister Khan said it is important to articulate a message of unity and solidarity among the Muslim nations.

Earlier today, the prime minister held a meeting with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani at Saadabad Palace in Tehran.

Speaking at a joint presser alongside the Iranian president, PM Khan said Pakistan is willing to play its role towards strengthening peace and stability in the region.

He thanked the Iranian president for his support on the Kashmir cause and added that Pakistan did not want any conflict in the region.

“The region cannot withstand another conflict, enough annihilation has occurred alread,” said PM Khan.

“War between Saudi Arabia and Iran should never happen. The issue is complex but can be resolved through dialogue for which I am here”, he said.

“This visit to Iran and the visit which I will undertake to Saudia on Tuesday, is a Pakistan led initiative. I will go with a positive mind to Saudia, Pakistan will play the role of a facilitator. We are willing to host both countries in Islamabad so that they could try and iron out their differences.”

“When I was in New York, I was asked by the US President Trump to facilitate these talks and we will do all that we can. We want to facilitate so that sanctions can be lifted, a nuclear deal can be signed between USA and Iran.” concluded prime minister Imran Khan.

