PM Khan says Islam teaches to help troubled humanity in difficult times

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has called upon media to highlight Islamic values based on respect for humanity and compassion.

Talking to Senator Faisal Javed Khan in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan said communication tools play a pivotal role in highlighting Islamic teachings, civilization, history, and social values, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Islam teaches us to help the suffering and troubled humanity in difficult times.

The prime minister said Pakistanis wherever they live, stand by their countrymen in difficult times and this spirit of serving the humanity is the real strength and virtue of our society.

Imran Khan while talking about the importance of Cultural ties among the Muslim states said that that media has a key role to highlight Islamic teachings, history and the characteristics of Islamic society.

Read more: ‘Rs3 billion deposited in PM’s Corona Relief Fund’

They exchanged views on promoting mutual cooperation among Muslim countries in the sectors of civilization, culture, and arts.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan the Prime Minister about contribution of overseas Pakistanis to Corona Relief Fund.

On May 1, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday said that Rs3.022 billion has been deposited in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Corona Relief Fund.

In a tweet, Faisal Javed Khan had said that citizens have so far deposited donations amounting to Rs3 billion in PM’ Corona Relief Fund so far.

Comments

comments