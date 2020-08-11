PM Imran Khan postpones Karachi visit; Governor Sindh summoned

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed his visit to Karachi on August 12 and has summoned Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The governor Sindh left for Islamabad from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi today.

According to sources, the visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to Karachi was postponed after he would be visiting Peshawar to inaugurate one of the key projects of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, BRT Peshawar project on August 13.

The prime minister was expected to meet with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during the now postponed visit besides also reviewing plantation drive in the province.

Earlier on August 09, it was reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely visit Karachi on August 12 to get briefings on federal funded development projects and other issues faced by the city.

Quoting sources the report said that the prime minister would meet leaders of the coalition partners in the federal government and lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) during his visit.

Besides getting a briefing from officials on Karachi projects, Prime Minister Imran Khan would also plant a sapling in the city during the ongoing plantation drive in the country.

The prime minister’s visit was planned in the aftermath of the issues faced by the city during the ongoing monsoon season as he sought the Pakistan Army’s help in resolving Karachi issues besides also directing NDMA to clean drain storms in the city to ensure uninterrupted passage of sewage water.

