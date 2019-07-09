KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday confirmed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Karachi on July 11 (Thursday) and would hold a meeting with the businessmen community of the city, ARY News reported.

Underscoring the importance of Karachi as the business and economic hub of Pakistan, the government also revealed that the Prime Minister of Pakistan would visit alongside his economic team and answer all queries of the community.

Taking to social media networking site, twitter the governor tweeted: “PM arriving Karachi along with his economic team tomorrow to meet and address concerns of businessmen, a roadmap will also be discussed in detail. Government is poised to increase business activities in Pakistan. Karachi being the hub of business has unique importance.”

Earlier in a public appearance yesterday the governor had said: “The present government is a business-friendly government. Our economy will not be empowered until investments in the country.”

“PM Khan has commenced holding consultations with the business community. The current economic situation is not that worse as the opposition propagated. I’ve always held talks with traders’ community after directions of the premier. We will not take such steps which create problems for the business community.”

The governor said that the traders wanted to pay taxes but differences emerged over its procedures. He expressed hopes that the government and traders’ community will find solution of the problems soon.

Ismail detailed that PM Khan will announce Rs42.5 billion and Rs5 billion funds separately for the development of Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan.

“200 RO plants will be given to Mayor Karachi, Hyderabad and Tharparkar by the government,” he added.

While commenting over the traders’ strike call, Governor Ismail said that strikes cannot resolve issues and always dented development pace of the country.

Earlier, it emerged that the Karachi-based traders had withdrawn call for a three-day shutter down strike after meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday.

According to the details, the Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC) decided to take back the strike call after Governor Ismail assured the traders that their grievance would be addressed.

Imran Ismail also assured the traders that he would arrange a meeting between the traders and PM Imran on July 11.

Talking to journalists, Singh governor thanked the traders for taking back the strike call and added that the business community presented their proposal in connection with tax collection and revenue generation during the meeting.

