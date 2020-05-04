PM Imran Khan may visit Karachi at week-end: Khurram Sher Zaman

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan may visit Karachi at the end of the ongoing week as he plans to ease coronavirus lockdown from this week, ARY NEWS reported quoting PTI provincial lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman.

He said this after the prime minister chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and members via video link.

Zaman said that Imran Khan reviewed the situation of Karachi in context of the prevailing condition due to the coronavirus lockdown. “The prime minister has expressed his concern over the situation especially for the traders who were unable to resume their businesses,” he said

The PTI lawmaker said that Imran Khan would soon announce more relief packages under Ehsaas programme for Karachi.

“He wants to provide more relief to the labourers and business community,” Khurram Sher Zaman said adding that the PTI was the real representative party of the Karachiites.

It is pertinent to mention here that 417 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected and seven patients died over the past 24 hours in Sindh pushing the death toll to 137, according to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation in the province today, he said 417 new cases were diagnosed as positive when 2,571 tests were conducted. So far, 66,623 tests have been carried out in the province, he added.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the province has jumped to 7882 with the addition of the new infections.

CM Murad said 74patients were cured of the deadly disease over the previous 24 hours, taking the number of patients recovered to 1,222.

Comments

comments