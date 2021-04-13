PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi, Sukkur on April 16

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay day-long visits to Karachi and Sukkur on April 16 (Friday), ARY News reported.

According to a schedule, the prime minister will first land at Sukkur Airport on April 16 (Friday) where he will be received by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, PTI leader Ali Gohar Mahar and other PTI Sindh chapter party leaders.

During a visit to Sukkur city, the premier will launch Kamyab Jawan Programme and address the ceremony. The premier will also hold a meeting with party leaders. He will also meet with GDA leadership.

PM Khan, on the same day, will leave for provincial capital Karachi where he will chair important meetings at Governor House. During his daylong stay, PM would also attend a ceremony for the fund-raising of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMH).

He will leave for Islamabad on Friday evening.

