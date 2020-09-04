KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce an over Rs800 billion Karachi Transformation Plan during his visit to the rain-hit city on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to details, sources having knowledge of the matter revealed that the prime minister would announce 50 projects for the rain-hit city.

“Six mass-transit projects with the cost of Rs 447.45 billion will be announced for the city,” they said adding that Rs300 billion for Karachi Circular Railway will also be included in the transformation plan.

They said that the Chinese government would also provide Rs 250 billion for the project while the Sindh government would also have a share of Rs50 billion in the project.

Sewerage and solid waste management projects are also included in the Karachi Transformation Plan to be announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Eight sewerage project costing around Rs 162.60 billion and four solid waste management project with an estimate of Rs 14.86 billion will be announced by the prime minister, they said.

The plan also includes repair works of the road infrastructure with an estimated cost of Rs 62.30 billion while Rs 4.60 billion would be earmarked for two water drain projects.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran will arrive in Karachi on Saturday (tomorrow) to resolve the city’s civic and infrastructure problems.

As per sources, the prime minister will reach the provincial capital of Sindh at 12:30 pm and will address a press conference at the Governor House at 1:30 pm.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Pakistan Stock Exchange and will meet Industrialists, Businessmen and traders. The premier is also expected to meet leaders of the coalition parties.

