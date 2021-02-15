PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran is set to arrive in Karachi on Tuesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, during the visit, the prime minister will attend the ceremony of multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021 in Karachi.

He will also meet with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and PTI Sindh chapter leadership during the day-long visit. Matters pertaining to upcoming Senate elections and other political issues would be discussed in the meeting, sources told ARY News.

The prime minister had given an important task to the governor in view of the Senate polls after he held an in-depth discussion with Imran Ismail over the political developments in Islamabad last month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI has approached its coalition partners in the federal government, MQM-P and PML-F, for a joint strategy against the incumbent Sindh government-led by the PPP- in Senate elections and by-polls.

Read More: PM Imran to announce special package for Sindh next week: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a statement on February 9 had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi next week where he will announce a special package for Sindh districts.

The governor in a statement had said that the Karachi Transformation Committee (KTC) will brief PM Imran Khan about the development work carried out in the port city under the Karachi package.

Comments

comments