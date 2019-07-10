Web Analytics
PM Imran Khan arriving in Karachi today

Imran Khan

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is reaching Karachi on a day-long visit on Wednesday (today), where he will hold an important meeting at the Governor House, ARY News reported.

As per details, PM Khan along with his economic team reaching the city today. During a day-long visit, he will also meet and address the concerns of the business community, tweeted Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

He will also get a briefing on the ongoing development project in the metropolis in a meeting at the Governor House.

Last week, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had called on PM Imran and briefed him about different development schemes, including K-4 project in the province.

Read more: MQM-P urges PM Imran to provide justice to Karachi

During the meeting, the governor invited PM Imran to visit the metropolis city which he accepted and announced to arrive in Karachi on July 10 (today).

Earlier on July 1, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide justice to Karachi.

