ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday it was necessary “to keep the message of Karbala of fighting against tyranny & injustice alive” as Ashura — Muharram 9 and 10 — draws to a close.

In a tweet, PM Imran said his message was for the “Pakistanis & especially the brave Kashmiris” to remain “steadfast to truth & courage”.

“The struggle against tyranny will succeed as the martyrs of Karbala showed us,” the PM added.

Muslims across Pakistan observed Youm-e-Ashur, Muharram 10th, today with religious zeal to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Youm-e-Ashur, 10th of Muharram, was observed with religious fervour and solemnity across Pakistan amid foolproof security on Tuesday to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

Taazia and Zuljanah processions were taken out in all cities and towns of the country today in memory of martyrs of Karbala.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

