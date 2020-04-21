Web Analytics
World can now perhaps understand suffering of Kashmiris, PM on lockdown protests

PM imran khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday the international community can now understand the suffering of the people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) in the wake of demonstrations in various parts of the world against coronavirus lockdowns.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said: “Demonstrations in various parts of the world are now going on against lockdowns during a pandemic – despite prov[ision] of medical, financial, communication & food assistance.”

“Perhaps now int[ernational] community can understand the suffering of Kashmiris in IOJK as they suffer brutal oppression under an inhumane politico-m[ilitar]y lockdown continuing for over 8 months now without any provision of medical, financial, communication or food assistance,” he added.

The prime minister said the “racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt” has, in fact, ensured that the Kashmiris are deprived of all basic amenities during the lockdown.

