ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important meeting of party leaders today at 3pm.

As per details, the prime minister called the meeting to discuss the current political situation in the country in light of the verdict in Al-Azizia and Flagship references against deposed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The party’s narrative and future course of action would be worked out. The meeting will take place at the Prime Minister Office at 3pm.

The accountability court is all set to announce today the verdict in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references against the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader.

The accountability judge Muhammad Arshad Malik had reserved the verdict after completion of hearing in both the cases filed against three-time prime minister last week.

The judge on Dec 21 rejected an application by Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris to defer the judgment.

