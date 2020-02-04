KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday departed from Kuala Lumpur after successfully concluding his two-day official visit to Malaysia.

The premier was seen off by Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Saifuddin and Minister for Defence Malaysia Mohamad Sabu upon departure at Bunga Raya Complex Kuala Lumpur International Airport, according to the PM Office.

“This trip is to further strengthen ties between Pakistan & Malaysia,” it said in a Twitter statement.

“The future of trading, investment & cooperation between Malaysia & Pakistan is tremendous because apart from our govts, our people share affinity #PMImranKhan at Joint PC of PM @ImranKhanPTI & @chedetofficial”

Earlier today, Pakistan and Malaysia agreed to build a strong economic partnership and work together on issues affecting the Muslim Ummah.

The understanding came at talks between Prime Minister Khan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at Putrajaya.

The two sides agreed for regular discussions to strengthen the trade and investment relations by removing barriers in key areas and develop linkages between the private sectors of two countries.

Both the sides also expressed commitment to build stronger ties in the areas of defense, law enforcement, tourism and education.

They agreed to more exchanges at different levels to set the future direction of bilateral relationship. The two sides reaffirmed commitment to ensure stronger collaboration amongst various ministries and agencies to enhance friendship and understanding between the two peoples.

Later addressing a joint news conference along with the Malaysian counterpart, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Mahathir Mohamad for standing by Pakistan on Kashmir dispute and speaking against the injustices being perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

PM Khan said, unfortunately, a very radical and extremist government has taken over India which has put the Kashmiri people in an open prison.

The prime minister regretted that India also threatened Malasiya for supporting the Kashmir cause and cut their palm oil exports from the country. He said Pakistan will do its best to compensate for that by importing the Malaysian palm oil.

