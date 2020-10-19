PM Imran Khan likely to visit Lahore tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on Tuesday (tomorrow) for a day-long visit, ARY News reported, citing sources.

During the visit, the PM Imran Khan will hold important meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, high officials and other noted personalities.

Sources said the prime minister will chair important meetings related to inflation, hoarding and profiteering issues. The Punjab govt will brief the PM about Sahulat bazaars in the province.

The prime minister will also get a briefing on the measures of the provincial government in controlling inflation, while matters pertaining to overall political and law and order situation will also be discussed during the meeting, said the sources.

The PM Khan will also chair three high-level meetings at the Chief Minister House, sources informed ARY News.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave a go-ahead to establishment of Sahulat Bazaars in more cities of Punjab after Lahore to provide relief to inflation-hit masses.

He directed the additional local government secretary to take steps for swift establishment of such markets to provide essential food items to people at cheaper rates. Following the CM’s approval, the additional secretary directed his department to set up Sahulat Bazaars.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had on October 13 approved proposed measures aimed at controlling rising prices of basic commodities’ in the country.

