ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will launch Al-Beruni Radius, a tourism project for the revival of Pakistan’s heritage on Sunday.

PM Khan is keen on the preservation and conservation of the site, aimed at converting it into an international tourism site.

The site’s archeological significance dates back to the 11th century when famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Beruni during his stay quantified the circumference of the Earth.

Al-Beruni later wrote a famous book about the region and mentioned Nandana as a great center of learning.

The historical Nandana Fort is located in tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum.

Earlier on December 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the promotion of tourism sector was the top priority of the government.

He had said this while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad after witnessing an agreement signing between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and World Bank for ECO Tourism.

The government would expand road networks to boost tourism, PM Imran had said, adding that unplanned tourism had badly affected tourist spots. He had underlined the need for protection and preservation of the environment of tourist spots in the country.

