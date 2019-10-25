ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University on October 28 at Nankana Sahib.

As per details, prior to the opening of Kartarpur Corridor in November, the prime minister will break ground for Baba Guru Nanak University at 11:00 am on Monday.

All preparations have been completed for the ceremony in Nankana Sahib which will be graced by the Punjab Chief Minister, other Provincial and Federal Ministers and Foreign Ambassadors.

Interior Minister Aijaz Ahmed Shah will welcome guests at the ceremony.

It is worth mentioning that officials of Pakistan and India in a historic event on Thursday signed an agreement for opening Kartarpur Corridor.

In a signing ceremony at Kartarpur Zero Point, Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Muhammad Faisal and India’s Joint Secretary External Affairs SCL Das signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries.

In the agreement, Islamabad has kept a service fee of $20 for Sikh pilgrims visiting the Corridor from the Indian side, unchanged. As many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur daily and Pakistan will consider the possibility of allowing more pilgrims on special occasions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 9.

