PM Imran Khan leaves for China on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for China on a two-day official visit, ARY News reported on Monday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani are accompanying the Prime Minister.

During his two-day visit, the Prime Minister will meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang will separately host banquets in honour of the prime minister. A number of agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed at a ceremony to be witnessed by the leaders of the two countries.

The Foreign Office said the visit of the prime minister is in continuation of the long-established tradition of the leadership of the two countries meeting regularly and consulting closely on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

PM Khan will exchange views on regional developments including the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir since 5 August 2019, it added.

The visit will be instrumental in further cementing Pakistan’s economic, investment and strategic ties with China. Among other things, the PM will apprise the Chinese leadership of the government’s recent landmark decisions to speed-up implementation of ongoing CPEC projects as well as efforts to project CPEC as a High-Quality Demonstration Project of BRI.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also arrived in China on an official visit.

The Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said, “COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in China today (Monday) on an official visit.”

