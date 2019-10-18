PM Imran Khan likely to visit Karachi on Monday: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a visit to Karachi on October 21 (Monday) where he will hold meetings with high-ups besides inaugurating a power project, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources said that the premier will hold separate meetings with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, federal ministers and other prominent personalities during his upcoming visit to the metropolis.

A session will be summoned by PM Khan to make consultations over the issues of the port city.

PM Khan will also inaugurate China power project, sources added.

Earlier on October 13, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had hinted an upcoming visit of PM Imran Khan to Karachi where he will meet the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) after returning to Pakistan from the foreign visits.

In his statement, the governor said the federal government respects the public mandate of the MQM-P. He added that the ruling political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is willing to continue its journey along with the ally party.

He continued that the leadership of both political parties adopted respectful behaviour with each other.

Following the directives of the premier, the Sindh governor contacted the MQM-P senior leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. He gave PM’s message to Siddiqui during the conversation.

