ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Malaysia is likely to be postponed where he was invited to attend Kuala Lumpur Summit on December 18, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources said that the schedule of PM Imran Khan’s visit to Malaysia has not been finalised so far due to the emergence of reservations from some countries.

Sources privy to the government said that Pakistani officials are holding consultations with the stakeholders regarding the premier’s visit to attend Kuala Lumpur Summit.

It is expected that the date of his visit will be finalised in within a few days, sources added.

PM Imran Khan is currently on a visit to Bahrain to attend its National Day as a Guest of Honour. Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa received the Prime Minister with a red carpet welcome upon his arrival in Manama.

PM Khan is visiting Bahrain on the invitation of King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet and senior government officials. This is PM Khan’s first visit to Bahrain since assuming office in August last year.

Bahrain’s highest civil award will be conferred upon the Prime Minister Imran Khan during his ongoing visit.

Moreover, PM House has confirmed today that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Geneva to attend the two-day session of Global Refugee Forum commencing from December 17 in Switzerland.

PM Imran Khan will arrive in Switzerland on December 17 to attend the session of Global Refugee Forum being organised in Geneva on December 17-18 with the collaboration of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Swiss government. The premier will joint president the two-session which will be attended by the head of states of Turkey, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Germany, the spokesperson said.

