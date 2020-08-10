PM Imran Khan, Maldives president discuss bilateral ties, regional situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has telephoned Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih where they discussed the bilateral ties, regional situation and coronavirus developments, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan and President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih have also exchanged views on the challenges to the states after the spread of coronavirus.

The premier praised the prevention steps adopted by the Maldives government for curbing the pandemic besides its measures to restore economy and tourism.

He also apprised President Solih regarding the government measures to fight coronavirus and reducing socio-economic impacts in Pakistan.

PM Khan presented the Islamabad’s stance for the establishment of durable peace in South Asia and matter related to regional security.

He expressed willingness to further strengthening bilateral relations between both countries and invited Solih to visit Pakistan. The premier said that the goverment wants enhancing cooperation in diverse fields with Maldives.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan has always given importance to brotherly ties with Maldives as a member state of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

